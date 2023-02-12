DENVER (KDVR) — The mild weekend continues Sunday with temperatures reaching into the low 50s. The Pinpoint Weather team is closely watching a storm system that will have us back to snow late Tuesday into Wednesday in Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Super Bowl Sunday will be mild

Plan some time outside before the Big Game to take advantage of partly cloudy skies and light wind. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Looking ahead: Snow and cold returns

We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday with a storm system we’ve had on our eye on since last week.

Confidence remains high we will see colder temperatures, gusty winds and impactful snowfall, but exactly how much will come into focus within the next couple days.

Right now snow looks to arrive in the mountains Tuesday morning, then for the Front Range by Tuesday evening.

The biggest impact looks to be for the Wednesday morning commute, with snow likely to fall through the day. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and winds will pick up with this storm as well.