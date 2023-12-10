DENVER (KDVR) — After a windy end to the weekend with wind gusts reaching over 80 mph in some spots on Sunday, much calmer weather is on the way.

Denver’s weather will be mild on Monday ahead of more seasonal temperatures for most of the week reaching highs in the 40s.

Weather tonight: Cloudy, cool

Sunday night, clouds will linger as temperatures drop to the 20s. Wind speeds will calm to 5-10 mph out of the south.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine, Mild

Monday, sunshine returns to the metro. High temperatures will be similar to Sunday and climb to 50 degrees.

Looking ahead: Sunshine and seasonal temperatures for most of the week

Monday night into Tuesday, a system will move through bringing the chance for a few snow flurries and colder temperatures.

Sunshine returns to the forecast on Wednesday alongside seasonal highs in the mid-40s. Sunshine through the end of the week and into the week will help to boost temperatures above normal and into the 50s again by Saturday and Sunday.