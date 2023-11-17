DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild on Saturday ahead of the next chance for rain and snow that moves in late Sunday into Monday.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Friday night, Denver will stay clear and cool. Low temperatures will fall near freezing, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

Weather tomorrow: Mild start to the weekend

Saturday will be another mild day. There will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds by the afternoon as temperatures climb to the lower 60s.

Looking ahead: Showers Sunday, Monday

Sunday will start dry in the Denver metro, while higher elevations see a few snow showers. Clouds will increase in the metro Sunday afternoon ahead of evening rain showers.

Layer up and grab a rain jacket if you are heading to the Broncos game, because showers will become more widespread through the evening and overnight.

Rain will mix with snow early Monday morning as lows fall near freezing. The chance for showers will taper off on Monday, but temperatures will be on the cool side and only reach the mid-40s.

A sunny and seasonally cool weather pattern moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, much colder air moves in Thanksgiving and Black Friday alongside the chance for showers Thursday night into Friday.