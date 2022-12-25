DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds linger over Denver tonight and on Monday with above average temperatures. Mid-week will bring good mountain snow chances.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies

Extra clouds from the afternoon linger across the Front Range tonight. Winds become light as lows dip into the middle 20s. Light snow begins to taper in the northern mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Above average

Monday begins the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures make it back to the 50 degree mark, keeping Denver a few degrees above average.

Looking ahead: Mid-week mountain snow

Sunshine is across the Front Range on Tuesday with mild highs nearing 60 degrees. Snow moves into the western half of the state later in the day and linger through Wednesday and early Thursday. The metro area will see extra clouds on Wednesday with breezy winds and the small chance for a late shower.

Snow wraps up on Thursday with highs closer to seasonal averages along the Front Range. Friday rounds out the workweek with sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. New Year’s weekend also brings clouds and snow chances to the area.