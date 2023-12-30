DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting high temperatures on Saturday that will yet again be above average for the final days of December.

High temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees above normal due to a high-pressure system and increased sunshine. With that being said, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast is tracking slightly cooler temperatures to arrive by the end of the weekend.

Weather today: One last mild day

High temperatures will be in the middle to lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest anywhere between 5-10 mph.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds, chilly

Clouds build overnight as temperatures are forecasted to drop down into the middle to lower 20s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few single-digit overnight lows in Colorado mountain towns, especially areas along the I-70 corridor and across the Northern Mountains. Look for temperatures to sink into the teens across the eastern plains.

Looking ahead: More seasonal temps and dry

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the metro area will be dry, with increasing clouds for New Year’s Eve.

Isolated snow showers are likely for areas around Leadville and Vail, with around 1-3 inches of snowfall possible. Eagle and Aspen could also receive a little bit of snowfall too.

Sunday features high temperatures in the middle to lower 40s, around average for this time of the year. New Year’s Eve night will be pleasant but chilly so people should bundle up.

The quiet and dry weather pattern will continue into the first week of 2024. Temperatures will be around the average each day for early January.

As of Saturday, there is no snow in sight. However, January is Denver’s sixth-snowiest month with an average of 6.5 inches possible.