DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm Sunday in the low 90s, Denver weather will see more mild highs in the 70s on Monday with some afternoon and early evening storms.

Weather today: Afternoon storms

For the beginning of the workweek, temperatures will be below average and mild in the middle 70s. A light breeze will pick up with some afternoon showers and storms.

Denver’s weather for Monday, Aug. 28.

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

Clouds will clear through midnight on Monday as winds become slower. The overnight lows are seasonal in the middle 50s.

Denver’s weather for Monday, Aug. 28.

Looking ahead: Drier and warmer

Temperatures are closer to seasonal highs on Tuesday afternoon in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The heat then builds up for the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Aug. 28, 2023. (KDVR)

Friday rounds out the week with warm highs in the low 90s with extra clouds and the chance for an afternoon storm.

The weekend keeps the heat with highs hovering around the 90-degree mark. Partly cloudy skies and small storm chances also linger for the weekend.