DENVER (KDVR) – Denver begins the workweek along the Front Range with above-average highs and a mix of sun and clouds.

Weather today: Hitting 50 with extra clouds

Denver weather will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with lighter winds. High temperatures will be above average, reaching the 50-degree mark.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

The extra clouds stick around Monday night as temperatures dip into the middle 20s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Looking ahead: Wednesday snow chances, then warming

Tuesday brings in more clouds, giving us overcast skies and cooler highs in the low 40s.

Early Wednesday morning, Denver could see a quick dose of snow, but accumulations will be under an inch.

Highs stay in the low 40s Wednesday with some afternoon and evening snow chances in the southern eastern plains. The plains could end up with 1-3 inches by late Wednesday night.

Thursday brings more sunshine to the forecast with above-average highs in the upper 40s.

Friday has a few extra clouds, but highs are mild near the 50-degree mark.

The weekend is even warmer with highs in the middle to upper 50s with mainly sunny skies.