DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be mild for Denver’s weather with temperatures in the 50s before slight chances for snow move in late in the metro area. Precipitation chances stick around through Tuesday and temps drop slightly midweek.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Denver will have partly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows around 30, while the mountains stay dry and cloudy. Snow will develop early Monday morning along Interstate 70 and around northern Colorado.

Weather tomorrow: Slight chance for rain/snow in metro

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in Denver with a 10% chance of a rain/snow shower late Monday evening. Highs are forecast in the low to mid-50s.

The central and northern mountains can expect moderate to heavy snow with 3-6 inches of accumulation. Temps will be in the 20s and 30s.

Looking ahead through midweek: Temps remain around 50s

Denver and the Front Range have very slight chances for a rain or snow shower Tuesday with highs in the 50s. With the 10% chance of snow/rain, temps fall to the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast grand totals by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The purple pockets equal 12 or more inches.

The central and northern mountains will get 3-6 inches on Tuesday and another 3-6 inches on Wednesday. Snowfall totals will exceed a foot around Steamboat, Cameron Pass, Flat Tops, Crested Butte and Vail Pass.