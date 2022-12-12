DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be mild in Denver with highs in the 50s and increasing clouds in the Denver weather forecast. The mild weather comes before a large snowstorm moves in later today. The northeastern plains have blizzard warnings in effect all day Tuesday with snow and high winds.

Weather today: Mild with more clouds

Snow moves across the Western Slope and higher elevations through Monday with mild weather along the Front Range.

Highs hit the mid-50s in Denver with cloudy skies. Snow will arrive in Denver in the late evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 12.

Weather tonight: Snow arrives

Snow will continue through Monday night and into Tuesday morning for the Front Range. Breezy winds will also build out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Lows dip to the lower 20s with an inch or two in Denver by the morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Nightly forecast for Dec. 12.

Weather tomorrow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for blizzard warnings

Get ready to say goodbye to the mild weather, Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Pinpoint Weather: Due to an incoming snowstorm, Dec. 13 is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

More snow is expected to move across the northeastern plains with blizzard warnings in effect from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday.

Breezy winds with gusts up to 60 mph can cause whiteout conditions even after it stops snowing in the afternoon. The northeastern plains could see 4 to 12 inches of snow.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories on Dec. 13. Pinpoint Weather: Blizzard warnings on Dec. 13.

Denver will see a majority of the snow before sunrise on Tuesday with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation in the city and Front Range.

Winds are brisk through the afternoon as highs hover around the freezing mark.

Mountains will end up with 5 to 14 inches of snow with winter weather advisories in effect through Tuesday and even Wednesday north of Interstate 70.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall forecast for Dec. 13.

Looking ahead: Chilly 30s rest of week

Sunshine is slow to build back in for Wednesday with brisk winds beginning to slow. Highs are chilly in the middle 30s with late sunshine.

Extra clouds stick around through Thursday afternoon as highs hit the middle 30s. Friday has abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Dec. 12, in Denver.

The weekend is clear, but chilly in Denver. Highs hover in the middle 30s with mostly sunny skies and light winds.