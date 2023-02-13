DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be comfortable with highs in the middle to upper 50s with increasing clouds. Snow will arrive later on Tuesday and stick around through most of Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Comfortable Monday

Sunshine will be around for the first part of Monday with clouds building in through the afternoon. Highs will be comfortable in the middle to upper 50s.

Light snow showers are possible in the mountains with an inch or two of accumulation.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mild

Clouds stick around Monday night with the snow in the mountains wrapping up. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s with a lighter wind.

Looking ahead: Snowstorm on Wednesday

Tuesday will have increasing clouds with highs in the middle 40s. Snow moves back into the higher elevations during the mid-morning hours and then moves around the metro in the evening hours.

Light snow sticks around overnight and through most of Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 20s with brisk winds.

Snow will wrap up later on Wednesday night with 3 to 6 inches of accumulation in the metro area, 1 to 3 inches north of Denver, and south of the city could see 4 to 9 inches.

Thursday has slow-clearing skies with chilly highs in the lower 30s.

Skies continue to clear on Friday with abundant sunshine and seasonal highs in the middle 40s.

The weekend ahead looks comfortable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.