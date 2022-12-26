DENVER (KDVR) — Above-average temperatures are back in the Mile High City after last week’s deep freeze. Monday will be mild with light winds in the Denver Weather forecast.

Weather today: Early week warm-up

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a mild Monday with highs today around 50 degrees. The Mile High City is back to above-average temperatures after dipping well below zero degrees last week.

The normal high for Dec. 26 is usually 43 degrees in Denver.

Light winds are possible along the Front Range Monday, but gusty winds are still possible in typical windy spots in the mountains.

Weather tomorrow: 60 degrees in December!

Can you believe it, Denver is expected to see 60 degrees in December.

Tuesday should be even warmer than Monday with highs near 60 degrees.

However, high winds are possible in the foothills Tuesday where wind gusts could hit 50 to 90 mph.

Looking ahead: Mid-week snow

Enjoy the warmth earlier in the week, a change is coming and it could bring snow.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the atmospheric river opens for business for a few days sending a series of storms along the West Coast and into the Rockies starting mid-week and lasting into the weekend.

Snow is likely in the mountains Tuesday through Thursday.

Snow is possible along the Interstate 25 corridor Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon and Friday look dry with highs in the low to mid-40s.

New Year’s weekend forecast: Possible snow

We are just days away from ringing in 2023, and the Pinpoint Weather team has a look at the forecast for the holiday weekend.

Another storm system moves in over the high country on Saturday.

As that system slides east Saturday night and Sunday, it means snow showers are possible to ring in the new year along the Front Range.