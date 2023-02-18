DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will warm up this holiday weekend with sunshine and dry skies while snow and high winds move back in to the west.

Weather today: Temps hit the 50s

Saturday will be a beautiful day to spend time outside with sunshine, mild temperatures and dry weather. Winds will be breezy in spots during the afternoon.

Weather tomorrow: Snow for the mountains

Sunday will be more of the same for the metro but for the mountains – snow and high winds are back.

A high wind watch for some in the high country for winds of 30 – 60 mph and a winter weather advisory for the northern mountains for snow up to 8 inches. The two mixed together will cause issues out on the roads.

Looking ahead: More snow

Snow stays to the west again Monday while it will be a dry holiday in the metro.

The next snow chance isn’t far away as snow moves back in late Tuesday through Wednesday with a chilly drop in temperatures.

It is still too far out to know the exact timing and snowfall totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as the system gets closer.