DENVER (KDVR) — Mild temperatures stay along the Front Range Tuesday with snow pushing into the mountains. Spotty showers are possible in the metro area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Some sunshine, mountain snow

Denver and the Front Range will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with mild highs in the upper 50s. Snow pushes into the mountains and sticks around for most of the day.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on March 21.

Weather tonight: More clouds, a light sprinkle

Extra clouds push across the metro Tuesday night with snow staying in the mountains and a chance for a sprinkle in the city early Wednesday.

Overnight lows are seasonal around the 30-degree mark with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Nightly forecast for March 21.

Looking ahead: Unsettled weather into the weekend

Highs on Wednesday are close to seasonal averages in the middle 50s with partly cloudy skies and snow in the high country. The metro could see a spotty shower on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Snow showers linger through Friday in the higher elevations. Highs in the city will dip into the low 50s for the end of the week.

Snowfall totals for the mountains through Thursday night could amount to more than a foot in southern Colorado.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals by March 23.

Friday night into Saturday morning, the Front Range could see a light sprinkle or flurry. Highs will be in the middle 40s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Snow and rain are possible in Denver from Sunday into Monday with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 21.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 40s and mid-40s on Monday.