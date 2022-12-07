DENVER (KDVR) — Mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures are in the Denver weather forecast for the metro Wednesday with chances for snow in the mountains. Snow will then clear out of the mountains late Wednesday night and early into Thursday.

Weather today: Nice in metro, snow in mountains

The abundant sunshine sticks around Denver for Wednesday with comfortable highs in the lower 50s.

Snow tapers off in the mountains in the afternoon but picks back up later tonight as this system exits the area.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast for Dec. 7.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow exits

Snow increases across the western slope later Wednesday night and pushes east through Thursday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Futurecast of snowfall in the mountains on Dec. 7.

Snowfall totals for Wednesday will be between 2 to 5 inches in the mountains.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals for the western slope on Dec. 7.

The Pinpoint Weather team said winter weather advisories will remain in effect through Thursday morning.

Skies are partly cloudy in Denver overnight with seasonal lows in the middle 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Denver on Dec. 7.

Looking ahead: Dry weekend, then snow Monday night

Sunshine is back for most of the state on Friday with highs that are just above average in the upper 40s.

The weekend looks comfortable and sunny for the Front Range and Eastern Plains, so get out and enjoy it before a change arrives.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast

There’s the chance for snow Friday afternoon and into Saturday for the higher elevations. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s over the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 7.

Monday begins the workweek with increasing clouds and cooler highs in the upper 30s. Snow moves into the mountains in the afternoon and the metro could get snow overnight and into Tuesday. The snow lingers through Tuesday evening with breezy winds and a few inches of snow in the city.