DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather won’t be spooky this Halloween. High temperatures will hit the 60s with clear skies and dry conditions before the next snow chance moves in.

Weather tonight: Mild Halloween

Denver and the Front Range will have great weather for trick-or-treating this year. There will be clear skies with dry weather.

Temperatures will be in the 60s from 5-6 p.m. and will drop to the 40s by 9 p.m. Winds will be calm and under 10 mph in most places.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, 70-degree temps

Tomorrow will be warm in Denver with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average.

There will be dry weather with sunshine and calm winds. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow move in

Warm and dry weather will stay in the forecast for Wednesday before Colorado’s next storm system pushes in Thursday and Friday.

This system will bring mountain snowfall and a chance for rain and snow to the Front Range.

Temperatures will drop to the 50s on Thursday and the 40s on Friday. It is still too far out to know who will see snow and if it will accumulate, but the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated.