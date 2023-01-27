DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with the warmest highs the city has seen in the past 10 days reaching the 40-degree mark in the Denver weather forecast. Snow pushes back into the higher elevations with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in effect through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories for Jan. 27.

Weather today: Sun and clouds, mild

The Front Range and Eastern Plains have partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with below-average highs around the 40-degree mark.

Snow is mainly focused in the northern mountains with a few inches also expected along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 27.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds

Clouds build back on Friday night with winds slowing across the foothills. Overnight lows dip to the teens with snow sticking around in the higher elevations.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 27.

Looking ahead: Dropping temperatures

Clouds linger on Saturday with chilly highs near the 30-degree mark. The Front Range and Eastern Plains will see some light passing snow showers in the afternoon and evening with a dusting to an inch possible.

Higher elevations will see higher totals with the focus around the Steamboat Springs area.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Jan. 28.

Cloudy skies are back on Sunday with highs in the upper teens. Snow sticks around the mountains and pushes into the Front Range Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Overnight lows will dip into the negatives and because of that, Monday morning is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Highs Monday are around 10 degrees with a light dusting to an inch in the morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals Jan. 30.

Clouds stay in the area with highs in the low 20s on Tuesday. Sunshine builds back in for the middle of the week with temperatures on the climb.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 27.

Denver stays below average with highs in the upper 20s Wednesday and the middle 30s Thursday.