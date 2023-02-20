DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will have more of the same weather on Monday. It will be mild for the metro, while high winds and snow stick around in the mountains in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Travel impacts on Feb. 20.

Weather today: Sunny in Denver, mountain snow

The gusty winds continue with mostly sunny skies in the metro area on Monday. Highs will be above average in the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on Feb. 20.

The mountains will see light snow with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation and high winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Watches and warnings on Feb. 20.

High wind warnings will be in effect through Tuesday, so travel will be difficult from time to time.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on Feb. 20.

Looking ahead: Mid-week snow chance

Tuesday will still be breezy with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.

Snow will move into the higher elevations late Tuesday and will impact the Front Range by Wednesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Feb. 22.

Snow will be light and accumulations in Denver only look to be between 2 to 4 inches with more in the northern Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 20.

Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday as conditions will be colder with a breezy wind.