DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will have more of the same weather on Monday. It will be mild for the metro, while high winds and snow stick around in the mountains in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Sunny in Denver, mountain snow
The gusty winds continue with mostly sunny skies in the metro area on Monday. Highs will be above average in the low 50s.
The mountains will see light snow with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation and high winds.
High wind warnings will be in effect through Tuesday, so travel will be difficult from time to time.
Looking ahead: Mid-week snow chance
Tuesday will still be breezy with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.
Snow will move into the higher elevations late Tuesday and will impact the Front Range by Wednesday morning.
Snow will be light and accumulations in Denver only look to be between 2 to 4 inches with more in the northern Front Range.
Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday as conditions will be colder with a breezy wind.