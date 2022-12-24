DENVER (KDVR) – Skies stay mostly clear over Denver tonight with above-average lows and clouds in the higher elevations. Snow is possible in the mountains on Christmas Day with a sprinkle in the plains.

Weather tonight: Clear and comfy

We’ll keep mainly clear skies over Denver on Saturday night with mild lows that are above the average, hovering in the lower 20s. Winds will be light with partly to mainly cloudy skies in the mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Mountain snow, Denver sun

Snow chances arrive early on Christmas Day for the northern mountains. Light snow lingers through Monday morning with a few inches in accumulations.

Denver has mostly sunny skies with mild highs in the lower 50s and a brisk afternoon wind.

Clouds build across the plains and there is a small chance of a shower later in the day.

Looking ahead: Above average temps linger

Highs are mild in the low 50s to kick off the workweek with abundant sunshine. Tuesday adds some extra clouds with even warmer highs that top out in the lower 60s.

Wednesday keeps the extra clouds with highs in the 50s and snow moving into the western half of the state. We could see a light rain shower along the Front Range later on Wednesday with breezy winds.

Thursday has the chance for a quick shower as the system moves out of the area. Highs are closer to seasonal averages in the middle 40s.

Clouds slowly exit out of the area as the week comes to an end and the weekend begins. Highs stay in the middle 40s heading into the weekend.