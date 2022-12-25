DENVER (KDVR) – Partly cloudy skies and dry skies for most while snow is possible in the mountains for Christmas Day.

Weather today: Mountain snow, dry Denver

Snow chances arrive early on Christmas Day for the northern mountains. Light snow lingers through Monday morning with light accumulation.

The rest of us stay dry with passing clouds and mild highs.

Winds will be gusty, between 20 to 40 mph.

Looking ahead: Above average temps linger

Highs are mild in the low 50s to kick off the workweek. Tuesday adds some extra clouds with even warmer highs that top out in the lower 60s.

Wednesday keeps the extra clouds with highs in the 50s and snow moving into the western half of the state. We could see a light rain shower along the Front Range later on Wednesday with breezy winds.