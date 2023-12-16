DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild with sunshine and above-normal temperatures for the rest of the weekend and into the start of the next workweek.

Weather tonight: Clear, cool

Saturday night will stay clear and cool. Low temperatures in Denver will fall to 30 degrees, which is a little more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, mild

Sunday, Denver will stay under a clear sky. High temperatures will climb to the mid-50s, which is nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Mild workweek

Monday will look very similar to Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing back into the 60s.

Wednesday into Thursday, a system will move into the area bringing more clouds to the metro, alongside slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for snow showers in the mountains and western slope.

Temperatures stay in the 50s for the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend.