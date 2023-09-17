DENVER (KDVR) – With plenty of sunshine across the Front Range, Denver will see mild highs that are just above average, making it a nice end of the weekend.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Skies over Colorado stay sunny to finish off the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon, making it a great day to catch the Broncos or Rockies. Winds will be light through the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Staying clear

We could see a few extra clouds tonight, but skies will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will be just above average in the lower 50s with a light wind.

Looking ahead: End of week shower/cool down

The mild temperatures stick around for the start of the week. Highs on Monday stay in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday adds a few clouds and the chance for a late shower. Highs Tuesday remain in the low 80s. Wednesday looks comfy with highs around the 80-degree mark and more sunshine.

Thursday keeps highs near seasonal averages in the low 80s, with sunny skies. Friday finishes off the week with extra clouds, the small chance for a shower, and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday also has partly cloudy skies and small rain chances as highs struggle to get out of the middle 70s.