DENVER (KDVR) — The sunny skies across Denver weather on Thursday look to stick around along with even milder temperatures. According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the weather pattern for the next several days will allow temperatures to warm 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year in metro Denver.

Metro Denver forecast highs on Friday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cold again

Skies will remain clear across most parts of Colorado Thursday night. There may be some fog or low clouds developing in northern valley locations.

Temperatures will drop below freezing with some mountain towns again dipping below zero overnight.

Overnight lows by Friday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny skies and milder

An area of high pressure will keep the forecast quiet on Friday with mainly sunny skies. The wind will be light. Some high clouds may drift across the sky later in the day.

Temperatures will still be cold to chilly over the mountains. However, readings across eastern Colorado and metro Denver will be reaching the mild 50s in most places.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Friday

Looking ahead: Dry outlook for week ahead

A dry forecast will end out December and 2023, and 2024 begins in similar fashion. There may be a few more clouds around over the holiday and temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The dry outlook will remain into next week with just some passing clouds at times. Temperatures are forecast to stay close to the mid-40s in metro Denver, which is about average for January.