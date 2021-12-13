Mild, dry Tuesday ahead, strong winds expected Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid-60s on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions. Late Tuesday night there will be some light snowfall that will develop in Colorado’s southwest mountains.

A strong cold front will push through Colorado on Wednesday. The biggest impact from this storm system will be strong winds.

A high wind watch is in place for eastern Colorado from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Winds will gust up to 60 mph on the Front Range and Eastern Plains and up to 75 mph in the foothills and mountains.

Along with the wind, the cold front will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for precipitation. High temperatures will cool to about 50 degrees in Denver with a chance for morning rain showers. The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout the day.

The rest of the week will be cool and dry with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.