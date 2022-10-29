DENVER (KDVR) — It looks like this weekend will be a seasonally dry one, accompanied by cloud coverage all around.

So in short, it’s perfect for those of you trying to enjoy the Halloween weekend to its fullest.

Weather today: Seasonal with increasing clouds

Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the 60s with 61 degrees expected to be the high.

A weak trough, which is a stretched-out area of moderately low pressure that extends from the center of a region of low pressure, will move overhead so expect clouds to roll in throughout the day.

Weather tonight: Cloudy and cold

As we head into Sunday, cloudy and cold skies will roll in overnight with just a 10% chance for a snow shower for the west, but not much accumulation is expected to fall.

Weather tomorrow: Clouds clearing

We start with clouds tomorrow and then get back to more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures are right in the same spot, low 60s again.

Looking ahead: Nice Halloween

Halloween will be nice and comfortable in Denver this year with a high temperature forecasted to hover around 65 degrees.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Wednesday with a chance for rain pushing late for Thursday and Friday.