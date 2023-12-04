DENVER (KDVR) — The sunshine and mild temperatures returned to Denver weather on Monday following a weekend of wind, cold and snow. Those mild readings will be sticking around for several more days.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, forecast highs through Thursday will be about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Forecast highs across metro Denver on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Skies will turn clear across the state during the overnight hours. The strong wind will also relax overnight. It will be cold with below-freezing temperatures in the teens and 20s with even colder, single digits in mountain valleys.

Overnight low temperatures by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and mild again

Tuesday will be sunny with just a few clouds drifting over the mountain peaks at times. The wind will be light and in a general westerly direction. Temperatures will be above average by 10-20 degrees statewide putting metro Denver near 60 degrees again.

Forecast highs on Tuesday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Late week cold front with snow possible

More mild days will be around through Thursday for Denver and the Front Range along with mainly sunny skies. It will turn breezy on Thursday ahead of the next approaching cold front.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The Colorado mountains will see more accumulating snow late Thursday through Saturday with another round possible on Sunday. Travel could be a challenge over the higher passes so plan accordingly if your plans take you to the high country later this week.

Colorado will have some snow showers in Denver and possible light accumulation mainly late on Friday. It will dry out but stay in the more seasonal 40s through early next week.