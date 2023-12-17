DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild with above-normal temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s through the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clear Sky

Sunday night will stay mainly clear and chilly. Low temperatures will fall down to the 20s, which is a little more than 5 degrees above average.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, mild

Monday will look very similar to Sunday. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Mild week, chance for weekend snow

Tuesday, a mostly sunny sky and southwesterly breeze will help to boost highs into the 60s, which is 20 degrees above average and just shy of the current record of 67 degrees set in 1917.

More clouds will build in on Wednesday and Thursday and will keep temperatures capped in the mid to upper 50s for highs.

The next big chance moves in next weekend. A system will not only bring down temperatures to more seasonal highs in the 40s by Sunday but will also usher in the next chance for snow showers.

Right now there are a lot of inconsistencies with the timing and amount of snowfall that will move in with this system, so stay tuned with FOX31 and Channel 2 for updates as the Christmas holiday approaches.