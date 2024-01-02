DENVER (KDVR) — There will be another round of slightly above-normal readings in Denver weather on Wednesday. That be followed by a chilly outlook for the next week and snow chances, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast highs across metro Denver on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

The wind will be light and from a general southerly direction under starry skies across Colorado. It will be cold with temperatures in the teens and low 20s across metro Denver and the eastern half of the state.

There will be single-digit and even below-zero temperatures expected across the mountains and especially the valleys.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: One more mild day

Skies will be mostly sunny with some high clouds drifting in late in the day from the west. Temperatures will be in the chilly 30s across the mountains.

It will be another mild day with temperatures reaching the 40s across metro Denver, which is slightly above normal.

Forecast highs on Wednesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: A few chances for snow

The outlook for the remainder of the forecast calls for chilly temperatures in the 30s most days and a cold day in the 20s on Monday.

There will be several chances for snow. The first flurries move in on Thursday followed by light snow on Friday.

It is possible metro Denver could see light accumulation. The best chance for accumulating snow will be to the south and east of the city and across the open Eastern Plains.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

A colder shot of temperatures arrives on Sunday night into Monday. That will also bring another period of snow. Accumulation is possible again with a few inches and could impact the Monday morning commute.