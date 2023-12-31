DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cool but seasonal for the first week of the new year.

Weather tonight: Decreasing clouds, chilly

Clouds will decrease overnight as temperatures fall from the 30s to the mid to upper 20s by midnight.

Even though it will be a chilly night, low temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s is still 5 degrees above average.

Weather tomorrow: Mild start to 2024

Sunshine returns to the forecast on New Year’s Day. Highs will climb to the lower 50s in the metro, which is 10 degrees warmer than today, and almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures

Tuesday and Wednesday, Denver will see more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-40s.

Cooler, but seasonal temperatures stick around through the end of the week with highs only reaching the lower 40s Thursday and Friday alongside more clouds.