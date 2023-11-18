DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild on Saturday ahead of the next chance for rain and snow that moves in late Sunday into Monday.

Weather today: Sunny and mild

After a cool start to the day, we warm up nicely. High temperatures make their way into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds move into the region this afternoon into the evening.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, cool

Partly cloudy skies dominate the area Saturday evening as temperatures are expected to sink down into the middle to upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Showers Sunday, Monday

Sunday will be dry and sunny for the first half in the metro area; meanwhile, the high country will likely see some snow showers. Clouds increase by tomorrow afternoon as we await rain showers, so keep a poncho handy if you do plan on going to the Broncos game on Sunday evening.

Rain transitions to snow early Monday morning as temperatures sink to right around freezing. The chance for showers taper off by Monday, but temperatures remain cool as highs top out only in the middle to upper 40s.

A sunny and seasonally cool weather pattern moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, much colder air moves in Thanksgiving and Black Friday alongside the chance for showers Thursday night into Friday.