DENVER (KDVR) — All of Colorado will see abundant sunshine today with seasonal highs in the mid-40s in Denver. The comfortable conditions stick around through the weekend as well.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are across most of the state today, helping to warm us back to seasonal averages. Highs around the metro area will be mild in the middle to upper 40s.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Skies stay clear as we head overnight with extra clouds arriving just before sunrise on Saturday. Winds stay light tonight with lows in the lower 20s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday snow chances

The start of the weekend looks nice with highs in the lower 50s and partly sunny skies. Sunday is a little cooler, but at seasonal highs in the middle 40s. A few clouds linger for Sunday, but it will be a comfortable end to the weekend.

Monday kicks off the workweek with mild highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday adds clouds through the day as temperatures top out in the mid-40s. Snow could arrive late Tuesday night and will linger through most of Wednesday.

Models are in agreement with timing, but the track and totals do differ. We will continue to watch the forecast for Wednesday with a good chance it will be an impactful storm.

Highs will only be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures will stay for Thursday with slow clearing skies and highs in the low 30s.