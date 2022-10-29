DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather forecast sees clouds increase on Saturday night with mild, seasonal days ahead before another snow system moves in toward the end of the week.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Clouds increase overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly. Winds stay light as lows dip into the middle to lower 30s along the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for tonight

Weather Sunday: Clouds slowly clear

The clouds from tonight will linger into Sunday afternoon, keeping highs near seasonal averages. Winds will be light through the day as highs top out around the 60-degree mark. Conditions look mostly comfortable for trick-or-treating Sunday evening.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures

Looking ahead: Snow system on Thursday

Mostly sunny skies are back to start the week with mild highs in the middle 60s. Tuesday is also comfortable and above average with highs near 70 and mostly sunny skies. Clouds arrive later on Wednesday with a slightly stronger wind and highs in the upper 60s.

A system moves into the mountains early Thursday, bringing snow to the higher elevations. The Front Range will see increasing clouds and winds as highs hit the middle 50s. Some rain and possible snow moves into the Front Range later Thursday afternoon and evening.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast

Skies clear quickly on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Sunshine is here to start next weekend with mild highs in the upper 50s and light winds.