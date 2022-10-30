DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather forecast sees clouds clearing today with seasonal highs.

Weather today: Clouds clearing

Clouds slowly clear out as the day goes on with temperatures just slightly cooler than yesterday.

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Clear skies and a seasonal chill tonight.

Weather tomorrow: Dry Halloween

Tomorrow, Halloween, is a nice and mild day with dry skies. We will also have great conditions for trick-or-treating!

Looking ahead: Snow system on Thursday

Nice and even warm temperatures continue through Wednesday before our next system gets here.

Clouds arrive late on Wednesday with a slightly stronger wind. Snow and rain chance is here Thursday and a little lingering Friday.