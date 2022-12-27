DENVER (KDVR) – Highs will hit the low 60s in Denver with breezy winds today. Snow arrives later in the day for the mountains and lingers through late Wednesday.

Weather today: Breezy winds and mild

Highs are mild along the Front Range with highs reaching the low 60s today with sunny skies. Winds are brisk in the metro but even stronger in the Foothills, where there are High Wind Warnings until 8 p.m.

Snow arrives on the Western Slope in the early evening hours with Winter Weather Advisories in effect from 5PM today through 5AM Thursday.

Weather tonight: More clouds, mountain snow

Snow becomes light in the mountains tonight with extra clouds over the Front Range. Lows will be around or just above freezing in Denver with partly cloudy skies. Wind will become lighter overnight.

Looking ahead: New Year’s mountain snow

Clouds increase on Wednesday with mild highs in the low 50s. Snow continues to push east and Denver will see rain in the evening with a change to snow after a few hours. Snow tapers over the Front Range overnight but will linger across the plains on Thursday. Metro Totals can be 1 to 3 inches with most of the initial flakes melting.

Skies clear through Friday along the plains and Front Range, but snow arrives on the Western Slope late Friday and into the weekend. Highs are in the 40s for Denver heading into the weekend with increasing clouds. Snow is expected in the mountains over the holiday weekend and Denver may get some light snow showers as the new year begins.