DENVER (KDVR) — A dangerous cold front is moving into the state in the Denver weather forecast. Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures begin to plummet when an arctic cold front arrives this afternoon and brings snow with it too.

Pinpoint Weather: Alerts for the dangerous cold front

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as snow, wind and extreme cold will have a major impact on the state until the weekend.

Weather today: Brace yourself, the cold is coming

Get ready for a big change, temperatures will begin to plummet as the arctic cold front arrives into Colorado.

Wednesday will bring a range of weather impacts.

A red flag warning will be in effect for the foothills from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph.

The threat decreases in the late afternoon when an arctic cold front arrives in the state.

Pinpoint Weather: Wednesday’s drastic drop in temperature

Temperatures are mild, even warm, in the 40s and 50s early Wednesday. But not before long, they drastically nosedive in the evening and then continue to drop through Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather: Frostbite warning

Dangerous wind chill temperatures will be the biggest impact of this system. Wind chills of negative 50 degrees are possible. Exposure to these temperatures will be dangerous for people and pets, so limit your time outside.

Pinpoint Weather: Watches and warnings for Dec. 21.

A wind chill warning has been issued for the Denver metro, Front Range, Eastern Plains and central and northern mountains from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.

Weather tomorrow: Subzero temperatures and snow

Not only will the arctic cold front bring subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chill, but there will also be snow.

Snow arrived on Tuesday night in the mountains and is expected to move into the Denver metro by Wednesday evening.

The heaviest snowfall, however, is expected overnight into early Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast snow totals for Dec. 22.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting 1 to 4 inches for the Front Range, Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches. Some areas could see localized accumulation in greater amounts.

The snow should break apart by mid-morning Thursday and dry out by the evening, but the cold remains. Thursday’s high temperature will stay below zero.

Looking ahead: Frigid temps before a holiday warmup

Temperatures will still be very cold Friday with a high of 15 degrees, but things begin to warm up for the festivities this weekend.

High temperatures get back above freezing on Saturday and continue to warm through early next week, reaching the mid-50s by Tuesday.