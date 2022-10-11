DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a sunny start to Tuesday before clouds and wind move in towards the afternoon. Some parts of the state could see wind gusts up to 25 mph in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Gusty

Denver starts off Tuesday mostly sunny before the weather turns partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A cold front arrives with the clouds.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting wind that will turn gusty for a short time. Highs on Tuesday will be warm in the mid-70s.

The mountains will start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon as well. Gusty winds are forecasted above tree line to be between 25 and 60 mph.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast is predicting highs in the mountains to be in the 50s.

It will be cloudy early Tuesday night before clearing skies with temperatures in the low 40s.

Forecast wind gusts at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Weather tomorrow: Temperatures dropping

On Wednesday, high temperatures will drop about 5 degrees in Denver behind the cold front. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees.

The mountains will stay dry on Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Gusts from Tuesday will move out leaving the metro with less wind.

Looking ahead: Frosty morning

The Front Range could experience a big change as temperatures drop into the upper 30s on Thursday morning. Frost is possible in the suburbs.

Another cold front hits Denver on Friday afternoon and into the night. This cold front could deliver some cloud cover. Highs on Saturday will drop another 5 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 4, 2022.

A second cold front arrives on Saturday night. The Pinpoint Weather Team is including a 10% rain chance for Sunday and cooler highs around 60.

Denver’s first freeze or snow is still not in sight as the Pinpoint Weather Team takes a look at the forecast next week.