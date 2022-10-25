Mountains as seen from the side of Kenosha Pass near Fairplay, Colorado. Elevation approximately 9600ft (3000m). Late Spring Season.

DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds linger across Denver Tuesday night with cool lows before snow arrives in the mountains on Wednesday. Light snow is possible in Denver’s forecast early Thursday, with no expected accumulation.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds and cool

Clouds from the afternoon linger across the Front Range Tuesday night as lows dip into the middle 30s. Snow then begins in the higher elevations before sunrise and lasts through the afternoon.

Denver forecast, Oct. 25, 2022.

Weather tomorrow: Snow in the mountains

Denver will see mainly cloudy skies for the first half of the day Wednesday, keeping highs in the upper 50s. Partial clearing is expected later in the evening as the snow wraps up in the mountains.

Futurecast precipitation forecast for Wednesday around midday.

Snow is expected in the higher elevations from the morning until the early evening hours, providing a few inches of snow in the mountain towns, mostly north of Interstate 70.

Looking ahead: Nicer for the weekend

Light snow is possible across the metro area on Thursday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be much cooler in the low 50s with partial clearing in the afternoon and a brisk wind.

Futurecast precipitation forecast for Thursday morning.

Friday is back to seasonal averages in the low 60s with sunny skies.

Pinpoint weather 7-day forecast.

The weekend ahead looks great for trick-or-treating with mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the lower 60s. Next week starts off with a slight bump in temperatures, getting us to the middle to upper 60s with abundant sunshine. Winds can become breezy on Tuesday afternoon.