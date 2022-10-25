DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds linger across Denver Tuesday night with cool lows before snow arrives in the mountains on Wednesday. Light snow is possible in Denver’s forecast early Thursday, with no expected accumulation.
Weather tonight: Extra clouds and cool
Clouds from the afternoon linger across the Front Range Tuesday night as lows dip into the middle 30s. Snow then begins in the higher elevations before sunrise and lasts through the afternoon.
Weather tomorrow: Snow in the mountains
Denver will see mainly cloudy skies for the first half of the day Wednesday, keeping highs in the upper 50s. Partial clearing is expected later in the evening as the snow wraps up in the mountains.
Snow is expected in the higher elevations from the morning until the early evening hours, providing a few inches of snow in the mountain towns, mostly north of Interstate 70.
Looking ahead: Nicer for the weekend
Light snow is possible across the metro area on Thursday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be much cooler in the low 50s with partial clearing in the afternoon and a brisk wind.
Friday is back to seasonal averages in the low 60s with sunny skies.
The weekend ahead looks great for trick-or-treating with mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the lower 60s. Next week starts off with a slight bump in temperatures, getting us to the middle to upper 60s with abundant sunshine. Winds can become breezy on Tuesday afternoon.