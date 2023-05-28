DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in the pattern of a mostly sunny start to the day followed by a few afternoon thunderstorms on Memorial Day and into the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clearing, mild

Any chance for showers will clear Sunday evening. Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and low in the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny start, chance for afternoon storms

Just like Sunday, Memorial Day will start off with a mostly sunny sky. As temperatures climb to the lower 80s, clouds will increase and there will be a chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: More afternoon thunderstorms

The morning sunny skies and afternoon thunderstorm pattern will continue into the workweek.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will reach a high of around 80 degrees with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be slightly cooler by the end of the week and into next weekend, reaching highs in the 70s.