DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies are here for most of Memorial Day with afternoon clouds and the chance for a spotty shower or storm.

Weather today: Afternoon showers

Plenty of sunshine early in the day will help highs climb into the lower 80s with a light wind. Spotty showers and an isolated storm are possible in the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Clear and mild

Clouds from evening showers clear overnight with comfortable lows in the low 50s. Winds are also light tonight.

Looking ahead: Storm chances continue

Tuesday is back in the low 80s for highs with a slightly better chance for afternoon and evening storms. Storms will be stronger out across the plains. Wednesday is another day with highs in the low 80s with morning sunshine and afternoon showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday are closer to seasonal averages in the middle 70s. Storm chances also slightly increase though the end of the week, mainly focused during the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday has the best chance for storms with extra clouds and highs in the low 70s. Sunday keeps the clouds, with smaller rain chances and highs in the low 70s.