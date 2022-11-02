DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday will be a beautiful day with abnormally warm highs in the 70s, but enjoy the warm weather now because snow and rain move in Thursday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warm day with 70s

Wednesday’s weather is looking similar to Tuesday’s with the unseasonably warm temperatures.

In Denver, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting partly cloudy skies with abnormally warm temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday’s highs are 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. The normal high right now is 59 degrees. By the afternoon, conditions will turn breezy.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds, breezy winds, and rain and snow arriving late. Highs in the upper elevations will be in the 50s.

By Wednesday night, temperatures will drop before a cold front arrives Thursday. Denver will see increasing clouds with lows in the 40s.

The Western Slope can expect rain and snow to develop through the night.

Weather tomorrow: Opportunity for first official snow

Stick with the Pinpoint Weather team, because Thursday could be Denver’s first official snow of the season.

A rain and snow mix arrives in Denver for the evening rush hour. Highs earlier in the day will be in the 50s and will continue to fall into the 40s behind a cold front. It will be breezy, so be sure to dust off those warm coats, hats and gloves.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast is forecasting that between three to six inches of snow is likely to accumulate in the mountains. Temperatures in the higher elevations will turn colder with gusty winds from between 25 to 50 mph.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Nov. 2, 2022.

Looking ahead: Accumulated snow in Denver

Come Friday, snow showers will be around early in Denver. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible on grass, trees, and roofs.

It will be a frigid day in Denver with highs only sticking around the 30s and 40s. Overnight lows dip even colder with temperatures in the 20s. It will finally start to feel like winter in the Mile High City.

In the mountains, another three to six inches of snow could fall early before turning drier in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation by each mountain zone:

Northern mountains: 4 to 10 inches

Central mountains: 6 to 12 inches

Southern mountains: 6 to 16 inches

The weekend will see the rain and snow clear out and leave behind drier conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s.