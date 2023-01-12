DENVER (KDVR) — Mostly sunny skies are back across the state Thursday with seasonal highs in the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures continue to climb through the end of the week with dry conditions in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Abundant sunshine

Sunshine is back across Colorado Thursday following a quick rain and snow mix storm on Wednesday. Today will have seasonal highs in the lower to middle 40s by this afternoon.

Winds will be light through the day with dry conditions across the state.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 12.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Clear skies stick around Thursday night as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 20s in Denver. Light winds remain with just above-average temperatures.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 12.

Looking ahead: Nice weekend, small snow chances

Friday finishes off the workweek with sunny skies sticking around.

High temperatures reach the lower 50s on Friday afternoon and then climb into the middle 50s on Saturday. A few extra clouds will push across the state Saturday, but it’ll be a great start to the weekend.

Even more clouds arrive on Sunday with light snow in the afternoon in the higher elevations.

Highs are back to the upper 40s on Sunday in Denver. The Front Range has a small chance for a flurry after sunset.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Jan. 14 and 15.

Monday starts the next workweek with partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the middle 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds are still here on Tuesday as highs reach the low 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 12.

Wednesday has cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40s again. Snow pushes across the western half of the state on Wednesday and the Front Range may get a few flakes later in the day and into Thursday.