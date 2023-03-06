DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City and the Front Range will have plenty of sunshine Monday with highs that are just below average in the upper 40s in the Denver weather forecast. Winds will be breezy in the higher elevations.

Weather today: Mostly sunny, mild

Abundant sunshine will be seen across most of the state’s eastern half on Monday with partly cloudy skies in the mountains.

Highs will be mild and just below average in the upper 40s with breezy winds in the higher elevations.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds

Clouds slowly increase late Monday night with seasonal lows in the middle 20s. Winds will also be light through the night.

Looking ahead: Flurry chances, nicer weekend

Cloudy skies are here for Tuesday with a small chance for some flurries across the Eastern Plains. Highs are cooler on Tuesday, only making it to the low 40s.

The extra clouds stick around on Wednesday. The metro and the Front Range could see light flurries in the morning. No accumulation is expected as the highs stay in the low 40s.

Thursday has some partial clearing later in the day after the slight chance for some flurries. Highs are still below average in the lower 40s with a light breeze.

Friday finishes off the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures in the low 40s.

The weekend ahead looks great with highs closer to seasonal highs in the low 50s. Sunshine is here on Saturday with extra clouds on Sunday.

Sunday has a slight chance for some rain and snow later in the day.