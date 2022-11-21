DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving week starts off with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny skies and comfy

The shortened workweek will be mild after a cold and snowy week last week.

The Denver metro will see plenty of sunshine on Monday with seasonal highs around the 50-degree mark. Winds will be light through the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Nov. 21.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Starry skies will be over Denver Monday night with cool but seasonal lows in the lower 20s. Some spots can dip into the upper teens in the Eastern Plains.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Monday night, Nov. 21.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, then a warmup

Abundant sunshine sticks around through Tuesday afternoon with mild highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will have a few extra clouds across the Front Range with highs in the low 50s. Snow can move into the mountains late on Wednesday and linger through early Thursday with no significant accumulation.

Model forecast for possible snow late on Wednesday in the higher elevations.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny along the Front Range with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday will be very comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs near the 60-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver for Nov. 21.

Saturday is similar with highs near 60 and sunny skies. Highs remain in the upper 50s on Sunday afternoon with mainly sunny skies.