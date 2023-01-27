DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and in the Denver weather forecast.

Along with the snow will come cold temperatures that will last for several days.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for at least five days before slowly warming in Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast high temperatures Saturday start a stretch of below freezing temperatures for Denver

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, cold

There will be partly cloudy skies across the Denver metro and the Front Range. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the low to middle teens. The wind will be light in most places.

Weather tomorrow: Cold, snow arrive

The weekend will include snow showers on both Saturday and Sunday. The timing looks to be later Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, that timing will be early and late.

Accumulation looks light on both days. Expect less than an inch on Saturday and around an inch on Sunday. Totals are not impressive, but with the cold, you may encounter some slick spots along the Front Range.

There will be deeper snow in the Colorado mountains over the weekend, which will impact travel.

Forecast snow totals by Saturday night across Colorado Total weekend snow totals across Colorado by Sunday night

Looking ahead: Cold snap for days

Temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing Friday night and not warm above freezing until possibly Thursday afternoon. That would make it about a 5-6-day stretch in the deep freeze. Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

The Pinpoint Weather team 7-day outlook for Denver, Colorado

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday morning, when lows are expected to drop below zero.

The wind will be light, but with those cold lows, the calculated wind chill could reach 10-15 degrees below zero.

Make sure you are prepared for that frigid start and that the kids waiting for the bus are dressed appropriately too.