DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round of snow pushes through Colorado.

Another round of snow and bitter cold will arrive over the weekend.

Weather tonight: Light snow, cold

Denver and the Front Range will see light snow showers on and off overnight Tuesday. There will be some areas that do not see snow.

Accumulation could be up to half of an inch but likely won’t be enough to create big road impacts for the Wednesday morning drive.

Temperatures will fall to 14 degrees in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Spotty snow

The chance for spotty snow showers will remain in place on Wednesday. Once again, there will be areas in eastern Colorado that don’t see snowfall or accumulation.

The best chance for showers will be in the morning, with only an isolated lingering shower possible in the afternoon.

For areas that do get snow, totals will be less than an inch on the Front Range and plains. The mountains will see 1 to 4 inches of snow by Wednesday night.

The high temperature on Wednesday will stay around 30 degrees in Denver.

Looking ahead: More cold, snow

There will be a brief break from snow showers on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Another round of snow and cold will move in with the next storm system over the weekend.

The cold temperatures will be a bigger impact than the snow showers over the weekend, with highs falling into the teens Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Snow totals look to stay small, with minimal impact for most areas and another round of light showers moving in Monday and Tuesday.