DENVER (KDVR) – An approaching cold front will bring clouds and light snow to the state tonight. Minimal accumulation is expected along the Front Range with more sunshine on Sunday.

Weather tonight: Light snow and cool

Clouds will build in with light snow in the mountains tonight. Snow is possible to push into the Front Range and Eastern Plains with a light dusting at most with an inch in mountain towns. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s for Denver.

Light snow is possible tonight with little to no accumulation in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny skies and seasonal

Sunshine is back for Sunday morning with cooler but seasonal temperatures. Highs reach into the upper 40s with a light southerly wind.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures for Sunday.

Looking ahead: More snow late Monday and Tuesday

Monday has mostly sunny skies for the metro area with mild highs in the lower 50s. Clouds increase across the mountains with snow starting in the late afternoon and early evening. Snow will push into the Front Range and Eastern Plains late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Snow will linger into the afternoon, tapering from west to east, ending later Tuesday.

The Front Range could see 1-3 inches, the Foothills could see 2-6 inches, and the higher mountain towns could see 5-12 inches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s.

Snowfall totals through Tuesday night (including the light snow moving in tonight).

The cooler weather lingers with clearing skies on Wednesday as highs only hit the middle 30s. More sunshine is here on Thursday as highs are closer to the seasonal average in the upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast.

Friday has extra clouds with highs near 50 and light mountain snow. Next weekend begins with highs near 50 degrees and mostly sunny skies.