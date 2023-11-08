DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will get cooler as rain and snow showers move in Wednesday. This will be followed by sunshine and seasonal temperatures by the weekend.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect Wednesday night for the foothills and will expire between midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday. Storm snowfall accumulations will range from 4-10 inches and could make roads slick, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Weather tonight: Light snow in the metro

Wednesday night, rain will change over to light snowfall in the metro as low temperatures fall to the upper 20s. Drier air will also move in overnight, helping to wrap up snow showers before the morning drive.

The Denver metro will pick up less than an inch of snow, while 1-2 inches of snow is expected to fall along the Palmer Divide. The foothills could see higher snowfall totals ranging from 4-10 inches.

Weather tomorrow: Cool and sunny

Thursday, Denver will see plenty of sunshine. This will help to melt any slush or light snowfall accumulation from Wednesday night.

Temperatures will only reach 50 degrees, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Warming up this weekend

Friday, sunshine will help temperatures climb to more seasonal levels in the mid-50s. This weekend, a warming trend will continue alongside a sunny sky.

Highs will climb to the upper 50s on Saturday then lower 60s on Sunday, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Sunny and mild conditions continue into the start of next week, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s.