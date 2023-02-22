DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow will ebb and flow throughout Wednesday with chilly temperatures in the teens. Winds can be brisk today with snow ending just after the evening commute in the Denver weather forecast.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather today: Light snow showers

Snow showers will be light through most of the day with light accumulations by the evening commute in the metro.

Snow will wrap up just after the evening commute as the winter weather advisory expires. Temperatures will be in the teens along the Front Range this afternoon with a brisk wind.

Weather tonight: Chilly temperatures

Skies will slowly clear overnight with lows dipping down to zero.

Winds will be lighter, but a light breeze can still cause negative wind chill values. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Front Range and Eastern Plains from midnight through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Looking ahead: Warming into the weekend

The cooler temperatures will stay through Thursday afternoon as highs stay in the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine is back for Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies are still here for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be back above average in the lower to middle 50s.

We start the next workweek with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Monday and then the low 50s on Tuesday.