DENVER (KDVR) — The metro will see a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the day Friday with light rain and snow in the afternoon and early evening. Light snow will be in the northern mountains through the evening in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Evening rain, snow

Light snow builds into the northern mountains and along the Interstate 70 corridor in the morning and lingers through the evening Friday.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on March 3.

The Front Range will have a mix of sun and clouds with light rain or snow in the afternoon and early evening. The light snow pushes across the plains in the evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow movement on March 3. Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals on March 4.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler

The snow will clear across the plains around midnight with a few clouds sticking around. With partly cloudy skies, lows will dip into the low 20s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for March 3.

Looking ahead: Nicer weekend, snow next week

The weekend starts off with more sunshine on Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

Sunday is the pick of the week along the Front Range with sunny skies and mild highs in the low 50s. Light snow is back in the mountains on Sunday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast on March 4-5.

Clouds are back to kick off the next week with light snow in the higher elevations. Highs are in the low 40s on Monday.

Tuesday is a little cooler with temperatures in the middle 30s and extra clouds. There’s a slight chance of snow on Tuesday.

Snow chances are a little better later on Wednesday with highs in the lower 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 3.

Snow could last through most of Thursday with highs in the mid-30s, but models are not in good agreement with what we will end up seeing next week.