DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather reached the 90s each day through the Labor Day holiday weekend, bringing the 90-degree (or higher) tally to 36 days. The 30-year average for Denver at 90 degrees or higher is 46 days.

There is relief on the way, however, thanks to a cold front sliding south Monday. The forecast highs on Tuesday will be a few degrees below average according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Denver metro forecast highs on Tuesday will be below our average by a few degrees

Weather tonight: Evening storms, chilly in the mountains

There will be a few early evening storms mainly across the northern Colorado mountains and close to the northern border with Wyoming and Nebraska.

There could be some lightning and gusty wind with some of the storms. These storms will end early and skies will clear overnight. It will stay breezy and be comfortable with mainly 50s expected in Denver. There will be chilly overnight lows in the mountains with 30s in the forecast.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Not as hot and breezy

We will have abundant sunshine on Tuesday as everyone returns to work and school after the holiday break. Temperatures will be much cooler — by 10-15 degrees — in the wake of a cold front. Afternoon highs are forecast to be below our average for most of metro Denver and the Front Range with readings only in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Forecast highs for Tuesday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Sunny and dry stretch before rain returns

The sunny, dry and breezy conditions will continue through the short work week. Highs will warm back into the upper 80s starting on Wednesday and lasting through Friday. If there is one day in the week ahead that could reach 90 degrees again it would be on Thursday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

We will head into the weekend with a warm and dry forecast on Saturday. That will be followed by another cold front arriving late on Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will cool once again into the refreshing 70s to start next week.