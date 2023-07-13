DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will cool down to the 80s Friday and Saturday, but the break from the heat will be paired with the chance for more thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorm watches and tornado watches remain in effect for eastern Colorado on Thursday night. Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and rotation that could lead to a tornado will be possible.

Weather tonight: Clearing, seasonal

Evening thunderstorms will continue to move east this evening. This will be followed by clearing clouds and low temperatures falling to the lower 60s in Denver, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Slight drop in temps, storm chances

Friday will bring a bit of relief from the hot temperatures. Sunshine will help to boost high temperatures to the mid-80s ahead of the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Sun, cloud mix with below-average temps

Saturday will start with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, followed by an increasing chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach 80 degrees, which is 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return on Sunday. This will be followed by mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday, and an increasing chance for thunderstorms by midweek.